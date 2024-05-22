Avril: This is why I have been away from the limelight

Judith Nyambura, better known as Avril, has been a prominent figure in the music industry for nearly 20 years. She is also an actress best known for her role as Miss B'Have in Shuga: Love, Sex, Money.



Formerly signed to Ogopa Deejays, one of Kenya's leading music production and record labels, Avril captivated audiences with singles such as Mama, Kitu Kimoja, Chokoza, and Hakuna Yule. The mother of one studied design at the University of Nairobi but shifted her focus to music during her second year when she recorded her debut single, Mama.



1. When did you discover your acting talent and how did the film industry receive you?

I stumbled into acting. So many years ago, producers of Shuga were in Kenya doing auditions and my songs were topping the charts at that time. I approached them and asked if I could have my music in there. MTV's Staying Alive show was a hit at that time, and my dream was to have just one of my songs play on MTV.

I went to the auditions purely to market my music, but as I was auditioning, the producer said there was a musician’s character in the script, and asked if I would like to audition for it. I did and got the role! That marked my entry into acting.



2. You have been absent from the music scene for a while, what have you been up to?

I have taken a backseat because of my company (My Everything) and other things that I am focusing on right now. It is like my small baby. I am nurturing it so I have to give it a lot of attention. My Everything is a company that sells organic cosmetics, which I started a few years ago. I started the company after facing challenges dealing with acne and many other skin conditions. When I started learning about skincare, I got fascinated and decided to explore the field. So far so good.



3. How has motherhood impacted your career? Why don't you post pictures of your child online?

My son just turned six and motherhood is a very interesting balancing act. It is not easy. As a mother you are tasked with taking care of life and are responsible for how the child is going to turn out and how they are going to relate with other people. And, there is no manual so you have to learn on the job. My son does not like the limelight and even when you take a photo he will tell you not to post it on social media. I also do not want a conversation after 18 years where my child is asking me why I put his pictures online.

I want that to be his decision. That does not mean he is not on social media, he watches things on YouTube shorts and TikTok and he is living a full life the way he wants. I would love for him to enjoy his childhood like a normal child. If he wants to be in the limelight, I will support him in every way.



4. What achievements are you most proud of?

I am surprised by the things I have done in my music career. I have performed as far as Lodwar, Nigeria, and India. I have had such an amazing journey, to be honest. I get emotional thinking about the things I have been able to do, the people I have met, the doors that I have been able to open for myself and other people. Life has been beautiful and I love every bit of it. I chose this path and it has brought so much joy in my life right now and every experience has been so valuable in my life. I want to be remembered as a resilient person. When you are resilient, you know what you want in your life and so you will have the discipline to stay committed.



5. What did you study in school and how do you ensure your brand remains relevant?

I have a degree in Product Design from the University of Nairobi. I use it every day in my career as a musician and also for my company. You have to learn how to build your business and how to take your brand to the next level. I thank my parents for educating me because that is the most expensive thing you can ever give your child. I stay relevant by constantly rebranding.