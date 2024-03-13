Mulamwah: This is why I decided to quit social media in 2020

David Oyando, popularly known as Mulamwah, is among the most famous local comedians, and he rakes in over Sh1 million every month. He explains that his earnings fluctuate every week depending on the nature and number of clients he attracts.

In this exclusive interview, Mulamwah opens up about the highs and lows that have lined his path to prominence and reveals the reason he decided to abandon a career in nursing for the arts.

He finishes by confidently saying that based on the investments he has made, he does not doubt that his destiny and that of his children is safely secured, no matter the twists that may come later in life.



1. Describe your upbringing and experiences during your early years in the village…

I am the second born in my family and I was raised in Western Kenya. I have an elder sister but we lost our mum when I was just two years old. I cannot remember her well. Our dad is a clinical officer and he raised us as a single dad until I was in Class Six when he remarried, and so I have two step-brothers who I truly cherish.

I grew up in different homes, raised mostly by my relatives. However, the only thing I lacked by not having my mum around was a mother’s love. I grew up yearning for that kind of unconditional love, and even today, I find it hard to use some words, like, sorry. I did not experience the soft side of a mother's love.



2. Why did you abandon nursing despite studying it in college?

First, I was a very bright student and I got good marks (I can't recall the exact marks) in Class Eight despite all the challenges, and secured a place at an extra-county school in Kitale. There I performed well and managed an A- of 80 points in Form Four.

I joined Moi University where I took a nursing course. It was during my four years in campus that I started nurturing my acting skills. I used to perform for other universities since at Moi there was no drama club.

For my internship, I came to Kenyatta National Hospital for one year. The reason I wanted to be in Nairobi is so that I could get a chance to go for auditions on Churchill Show and other TV shows like Inspekta Mwala.

I did not quit nursing, but by the time my internship at Kenyatta Hospital was ending, I had begun creating videos and some were gaining traction online. By 2018, I started getting job opportunities. That year, comedian Churchill posted one of my funny clips and it went viral. I was doing skits and posting them on social media groups, but nobody knew me. One day I went to church and stood at the entrance where everyone was registering. I took a photo of their contacts and saved all their numbers. I would then share my videos with them on WhatsApp.

All I wanted was to be successful and I wanted it to come from arts. That is why I opened my social media accounts in 2012. At that time, I did not know anything about monetising content, and an imposter began posting my videos on his YouTube channel.



3. After gaining so much fame, why did you quit social media in 2020?

That was the lowest moment of my life. I never thought social media had its negative side. All I knew was that once you become a celebrity, everyone will love and praise you. Also, nobody had warned me against responding to hate on social media. I did not know my power. I did not know that the brand Mulamwa came with some weight, and every response was taken seriously.

The issue was that cyberbullying was affecting my family. People would even go to my home, take a photo of our house and post it. The pressure became too much so I made a video burning my signature shirt and announced that I had decided to take a back seat in comedy following constant trolls on social media. By quitting, I knew I was protecting my family from the trolls. I thought it was not a big deal but after that I realised I was a role model to so many people.

Suddenly I was on international news talking about online bullies. We even did a full documentary and some government officials began looking for me.



4. tell us about some of the highlights of your career. Do you regret not being a nurse?

I don't regret anything since I have achieved so much within a short period. I didn't think I would ever achieve this much. For me it is a confirmation that talent and formal education go together. Talent without education is not enough. A talented but uneducated comedian will still suffer because one needs the knowledge to read contracts and interact with fans.

Education is highly important. I will forever be a nurse. That’s my profession and it will never change, but my talent in comedy could fade away any day. If, for example, I lose my voice, I will be jobless because I need a voice to entertain people. If I lose my social media accounts, I will not get clients. Talent is a short-time gamble. The most successful artists are those who have gone to school.



5. What are your rates, and what advice would you offer to aspiring content creators?

Right now, I charge from Sh100,000 per post in a week depending on the deal and length of the contract. Some posts are worth up to Sh200,000 each and this depends on the social media platform the client wants. If they want the post on all social media pages, then the charges are a bit high.

Currently, I work with several brands. My advice to budding talents is to prioritise copyrighting all their work. Many artists overlook this crucial step, leaving their content vulnerable to theft. It is very easy to earn nothing even when your work is out there.