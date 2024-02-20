Zari Hassan: I’ve been in too many relationships to advise anyone about love

I have been called controversial, and an attention seeker. People have said everything nasty they needed to say to me, but they still watch and follow me.





Most people don’t know my history from being a socialite to a businesswoman. But it’s okay, socialite is part of me, without that I wouldn’t have the life I have today.





My advice to young girls is to always be authentic. If you have a shamba, go and farm it and share the experience with us. We will love you for being authentic. Be yourself. You don’t need a Gucci bag to be on Instagram or TikTok. I am very authentic. I just do me no matter what people say.





When you see me post big houses, expensive cars and Gucci bags, it’s because I have earned it. I have worked my way up. I have been working since I was 19 so it’s okay for me to share my successes.





As a human being sometimes I doubt myself, but I like to look at life positively because negativity tends to pull you down.





I would never say anything negative about Diamond Platnumz or take credit for his success. He is the father of my children. When we were together we complemented each other in many ways and helped each other push our brands.





My elder sons are grown up now, and I have asked them to move out of my house and stay on their own but it’s like they don’t want to leave. We’ll see how that turns out (laughs).





If I could have a dinner party with three popular figures, I would invite former South African president Nelson Mandela, actress Viola Davis, and TV star Oprah Winfrey.





No! No! I never fight with Mange Kimambi (Tanzanian popular blogger), she is the one who fights me. I just respond to his accusations.





I have heard so many rumours about me that sometimes I even wonder if they are really speaking about me. It’s been said that I am dating men I have never been with just because I was seen with them somewhere. The list goes up to 100 men, but whenever I look at it most of those men are my relatives.

In my purse, I will be honest. I carry a lot of bank cards. I am the boss lady, remember? And ooh! A lip gloss never misses.

The first thing I do in the morning is pray, then check out what’s happening on social media before beginning my to-do list.





Ohh! I love horror movies.





If I were stranded on a deserted island and could only bring three luxury items, I would definitely bring a tube of sunscreen, lip gloss and a good lotion.





I’m the last person who can advise anyone on secrets to a successful relationship. I don’t have any. I don’t know what it takes to be or have a successful relationship.



