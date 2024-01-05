Mustafa: I regret spending my money on parties and women

Born in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania and raised in a multicultural household, rapper Colonel Mustapha is a force to reckon with in the Kenyan music scene. The Maloko singer says he has set his sights on a brighter 2024 following a challenging 2023 that was marked by his mother’s illness and personal struggles in the music industry.

Despite facing hardships, Colonel Mustapha says he is grateful that he is in a stable mental state. His compelling story, highlighted by pictures of him working at a construction site, captivated the public’s attention. In this article, the once-celebrated hitmaker openly shares his struggles, heightened by the responsibility of caring for his ailing mother, Fatuma Idd, who is battling cancer

1. How are you feeling, and how is your mother doing?

Mentally, I am good. My mum is also feeling better now. She has recovered from cancer thanks to you and other media outlets, and the fans for the immense emotional and financial support you gave us.

By sharing my story, you saved my mother and my entire family. I will forever be grateful. She is fine for now, thank God. She will be going for a check-up every month, but she is out of danger.

2. Were the financial commitments made to you honoured, or were they merely for public relations?

Haha, well, all I can say for now is that 70 per cent of the donors did honour their pledges. I will not be specific on who did what and who did not but I will assume that those that didn't fulfill their promises weren't able to. Right now, all I want to say is thank you to anyone who came through and showed support through money or even prayers.

I've recently released a comeback EP, just recounting the happenings of the recent past. It features singles such as Umenikumbuka and Mpe Muda. I am now gearing up for amazing collaborations to be unveiled early this year.

Additionally, I plan to delve into the fashion and clothing business, which I'll be sharing more details about on my social media platforms. Music has consistently been my anchor, and fans can anticipate a lot more from Colonel Mustafa. The overwhelming support I've received has been encouraging, and I'm very grateful.

3. What is your greatest regret in life so far, and what would you like to do better?

My greatest regret is not valuing my tomorrow. Not investing well was the biggest mistake I ever made. I ate life with a big spoon back then and I know that will never be recovered. I regret not valuing tomorrow and spending my money on parties and women. I didn't invest my money. All I can say is that I was young and stupid. My advice to upcoming musicians is to invest heavily when they can. Fame and money come and go and it's upon us to learn how to use the opportunities correctly.

4. What did you study in school and is it helpful right now?

Education is key in all aspects of life. I studied public relations and it's helpful because I know how to communicate and interact with everyone. Even when it comes to my music, it has been helpful. I also relate well with my bosses during concerts or when planning for work.