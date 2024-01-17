KRG The Don: I would take money over fame, any day

Renowned for courting controversy in the Kenyan dancehall scene, KRG The Don wears two hats –an artiste and a devoted single father. In this exclusive interview, KRG, who is known for showcasing his opulent lifestyle on social media, opens up on his plans for 2024, and reveals the origins of his substantial wealth and fame.

He attributes his lavish lifestyle to a diversified portfolio of established businesses in the city, as well as his affluent family. The Don asserts that his path to success has nothing to do with academics, as he did not complete his Information Technology course

1. What were your highlights of 2023, and what are your key plans for this year?

While 2023 brought me numerous successes, it also proved to be a demanding year, particularly in the realm of business. Managing a young family on my own while staying committed to my music and business was quite challenging.

It was a steep learning curve that forced me to adjust quickly. As I step into 2024, I aim to apply the valuable lessons picked from these experiences. One of the key takeaways is the importance of adopting a more assertive approach in my career and being attentive to various aspects of life. In the hustle to maintain momentum in my career, I realised that I unintentionally neglected the people dearest to me, which was particularly painful. A profound lesson I learnt is the need to shield the ones I love, especially because I am a public figure, and refrain from entangling them in my professional ventures.

Some individuals who I once viewed as friends turned out to be more interested in reaping from my success. I have dropped some of those friends and I am now prioritising and protecting the cherished relationships in my life.

2. Between wealth and fame, which one would you prefer?

Haha, without a doubt I would opt for money any day, although fame does have its merits. While fame can pave the way for more financial opportunities, money in itself holds the power to address numerous challenges. Interestingly, you can even use money to acquire fame.

That said, the two are connected in that they both have the ability to cushion you from certain life challenges. Your influence, backed by financial means, can unlock doors that mere wealth alone might not. While some degree of fame can be beneficial, there are instances when it may work against you.

3.What did you study in college?

First if all, my success did not come from books. I would say my talent is what has kept me at the top. I was talented from way back when I was a young boy. I didn't limit myself to one sector in life. I studied Information Technology, but I dropped out.

I am looking forward to going back to school to make my father proud. I want him to feel honoured that I did what he always wanted from me. It is the joy of every parent to see their child achieve what they started. I also plan to study business management since that is also relevant in my career.

While education has played a role in getting me to where I am, my bold approach and positive outlook have equally been key to my success. The connections I have made in the course of my journey have opened doors to significant opportunities and contributed to my overall success.

4. How did your friendship with Jamaican dancehall artist Konshens develop, and how did your collabo come about?

Time Bomb is about a good vibe and the trendy wave that is going on in the industry. It is just about enjoying the moment. My relationship with Konshens goes way back. We met on social media in 2017 before he first visited Kenya in 2019, and from there we started talking business and thinking about what project we could do together.

Because we deal in the same genre, dancehall music, our partnership grew organically, and that synergy naturally led to the creation of this new song. I am not many people's favourite role model, but it all depends on what you want to pick from KRG. Some underestimate my capability but I would say, if I inspire you, take whatever you want and shine with it.

5. What serves as your main source of wealth, and what would you say to those who doubt the authenticity of your lifestyle? Do you hold any intentions to venture into politics?

You can't please everyone or control what others think. Everyone is entitled to their opinions. People who think negatively about others are just selfish. I come from a financially stable background and have inherited considerable wealth from my family, which I've responsibly managed and expanded. I keep wondering why some Kenyans want everyone to be living in the streets. Some feel like I am showing off too much but that is just my lifestyle.