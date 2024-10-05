Gachagua impeachment: Day two of public participation runs out of steam

Public participation on the impeachment motion against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua entered its second day with less enthusiasm across the country as compared to Friday.

In Nyeri County-Mr Gachagua’s place of birth, a small number of locals turned up to give their views.

A spot check across the county's constituencies revealed a heavy police presence at the public forums, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

In Othaya, anti-riot police officers surrounded the office of MP Wambugu Wainaina, where the discussions were held.

According to one of the government officials coordinating the exercise, the low turnout could be attributed to most residents having participated on the first day.

"The low turnout today was because most of the residents in the county took part in the exercise yesterday. Therefore, the numbers were expected," said the government official.

The same quiet atmosphere was reported in other areas across Nyeri County, including Mathira, Mukurweini, Tetu, Kieni as well as other parts of the country.

The Saturday exercise was occasioned by a High Court ordered to the National Assembly to ensure it is was conducted at the Constituency level.

Meanwhile, persons living with disabilities (PWDs) in the North Eastern Region are divided on the impeachment of DP Gachagua.

In Mandera, Mr. Hafid Maalim, Chairman of the PWD Association, expressed strong opposition to the impeachment, terming it a “political witch-hunt.”

He said the move would not address Kenya’s pressing issues, including the economic struggles that many are facing.

“I am opposed to the impeachment of DP Gachagua since that is not a solution to our problems including harsh economic conditions. The two should sit down and solve their differences amicably for Kenya to move forward,” Mr Maalim said, urging the political leadership to prioritise stability.

Mr Maalim also criticised the political elite for diverting attention away from the real issues affecting citizens. For him, the impeachment of Mr Gachagua is a diversionary tactic by the political elites in the country.

“The current trajectory only aids in disillusioning Kenyans and taking them away from things that matter. Is it that one man has brought the government to its knees, when even the opposition and the Gen Z protests could not,” he said.

However, in Garissa, the situation was different. Mr Adan Hassan, Chairman of the PWD Association in the county, voiced his full support for the impeachment, accusing DP Gachagua of fostering tribalism and disunity in the country.

“We have always seen Mr Gachagua talk of Mt Kenya community when he is supposed to speak for the Kenyans. This is uncalled for and for that reason, we need to have someone with a national face to hold that important office,” he said.

Also in Laikipia East, Nanyuki, the turnout at the NG-CDF Hall was significantly lower compared to the previous day when the venue was full to capacity.

Not even parliamentary staff, who are supported to preside over the public participation exercise, on DP Gachagua impeachment are present. Only police officers are patrolling the place.

Interestingly, there is no activity at the Kibwezi West CDF offices —the backyard of the motion mover to impeach the DP-Mr Mwengi Mutuse. The offices remained shut for the better part of the day.

It was a low key public participation exercise on the second day to receive views of residents of Trans Nzoia.

Very few residents visited Constituency offices to give their views on the motion as the designated offices for the exercise remained largely deserted.

A spot check at Saboti Constituency office in Kitale and County Women Representative showed there were little activities as many residents kept off the public participation exercise.

Some of the residents who spoke to Nation said the public participation should have been taken directly to residents since most of them had no time to visit the constituency offices.

“We have no time to go to constituency offices and even I cannot use my money to go all the way to Kiminini when I know this matter is already predetermined, let the MPs do as they want,” said Agnes Nyongesa, a resident of Kiminini constituency.

Some of the residents said they had participated in the exercise yesterday at Kitale Museum and have no interest in going to constituency offices today.

“I gave my opinion on the motion yesterday and I think I am waiting for the next course of action by Parliament but am dissatisfied with the implementation of the whole exercise,” noted Kennedy Soita, a resident of Kwanza constituency.

It was not any different in the four constituencies of Kapenguria, Sigor, Kacheliba and Pokot South in West Pokot county.

Members of the public turned up in the National Government Constituency Development Funds (NG- CDF) offices to give their views.

"There are no wrangles like what we witnessed yesterday in other places," said Andrew Kodokwang a resident of Kapenguria.

He supported the move to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua saying he was wrong to advocate for the one-man one vote.

"He could have supported one kilometer one shilling. Saying mlima mlima is is bad," he said.

Ashiono Wendo a resident opposed the impeachment of the DP saying he was being sacrificed for nothing.

"What is happening is politics and pure malice," he said.

Rev Nathaniel Kendagor said Kenya will only proper and development if there will be unity among Kenya.

"Leaders should focus on Kenya as a whole and shun speaking about only their areas. The divisions we are witnessing among leaders is not good," he said.

Veronica Chepchumba a resident of Kacheliba asked the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to repent and ask for forgiveness.

"The DP needs to respect his boss. There is no need of wrangling with his boss. He should be forgiveness," he said.

She called on top leaders in the country to embrace unity.

"We don't want bloodshed in the country," she said.

Michael Okoth a resident of Kapenguria supported the move to impeach Deputy President said that he has exercised his right of giving out his constitutional right saying Mr Gachagua is not fit to lead the country.

"He should champion issues of the country and shun advocating for issues and champion development of the whole country of only concentrating on one region. He should go home and have we have fresh start," he said.

Confusion and confrontation marred day two of public participation at Turbo Constituency at the backyard of President William Ruto as a section of residents complain that they were not given opportunity to air their divergence views on the process.

There was lack of interest by most residents of western region.

In Kisumu, many residents were left in the dark and did not know where to go for the exercise.

Resident across Kisumu’s seven Constituencies-Kisumu Central, Kisumu West, Kisumu East, Muhoroni, Seme and Nyakach and Nyando, expressed confusion over the venues for the exercise.

Most residents gave the exercise a wide berth saying there are more pressing issues affecting their lives that are a priority.

It was the same scenario in Mombasa and Nairobi.