President Ruto hosts music festivals winners gala

A select number of teams performed during the 95th Kenya Music Festivals Winners State Concert hosted by President William Ruto and First Lady Rachael Ruto at State House Nakuru yesterday.

President William Ruto called on the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to ensure that musical and verse presentations are stored in digital format for marketing purposes.

“KICD should have a YouTube channel to sell content to patents, and members of the public. We need to promote content creators and make money and grow talent,” said President Ruto.

The colourful event involved a rich menu of genres including dance, music and elocution and was graced by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, Kenya National Music Festivals chairperson Frederick Ngala, and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika.

Prof Ngala revealed that, in all, the national competition attracted participation from over 130,000 learners in different institutions ranging from early childhood development and education centres to primary, secondary, colleges and universities.

Pupils in pre-primary institutions numbered 1,492, with public schools bringing 710 pupils, 72 pupils shy of those from private schools. Private schools in this category dominated the winners gala list, among them Kitengela International School, KBA School, Kianda School who presented choral verses, a pop show talent and a singing game presentation with a Scottish touch.

Iriani Girls High School students present a choral verse at the 95th Kenya Music Festivals Winners State Concert at State House in Nakuru on August 23, 2023. Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

Public primary schools dominated entries by presenting 30,135 participants against 401 from private institutions.

Participants from secondary school were 51,073 with19,607 being male and 31,465 female, a trend that has been consistent over the years where girls dominate the festival by over 66 per cent participation.

Special schools that host children who are living with different kinds of disabilities had 1,929 students participating.

Technical and Vocational Training and Education institutions provided 5,056 participants with national polytechnics and the National Youth Service dominating most of the performances.

Public universities had 108,579 participants compared to 16,84 from private ones.

This year,534 Teachers Club members participated at the festivals, with KICD winning accolades during the State Concert.

President Ruto said teachers who are producing music,dance and verses should be promoted.

Prof Ngala said the festival attracted funding from various donors including the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Sports and the Arts, which donated Sh143 million. The Ministry of Education gave Sh13 million while the Communication Authority of Kenya contributed Sh7 million.

Other sponsors were Amref, Uraia, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Railways, Schools Equipment Procurement Unit, Highlands Beverages and Brooke Kenya. Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu thanked them for supporting the event .

Central emerged the best region in the competition, with Rev Muhoro Secondary School for the Deaf ,scooping the best overall special needs secondary school award while the primary category went to Thika Primary School for the Blind. The school also emerged the best overall verse TB classes sponsored by Amref.

Kenya National Music Festivals regional secretary Elizabeth Kiburu Muriithi, who is also the deputy principal at Thika Garrison Secondary School lauded participants from Central for emerging victorious.

President William Ruto, First Lady Rachel Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika enjoy a jig during the Kenya Music Festival Winners' State Concert at State House, Nakuru on August 23, 2023.

Photo credit: PCS

Among those who performed were Kenya High School with their verse titled “Kezia” about empowering students to be global citizens.

Nyarach Secondary School from Nyanza performed a Luo traditional dance called “Ramogi”, which is performed by young men during weddings, burials and to celebrate good harvests.

Kamarich Primary School performed a folk dance from the Nandi community. Santa Maria presented a Keiyo folk song.

Nzoia Sugar Company Primary performed a modern Taarab dance “Alipangalo Jalali mja hawezi kupangua”, which is Kiswahili for what God has planned no man can undo.

Metkei Girls Secondary School presented a dance performed during happy occasions like weddings and engagements.

Other performances were Kerio Boys with a sacred folk song, Karatina DEB with a western style singing games, Sigalagala National Polytechnic who presented a moving pop tunes, and Wajir Girl Secondary School, which presented a dance from Somali Borana community.

Others were Kianda School, which presented oriental solo instruments, Ngala School for the Deaf with a Western traditional dance, Moi Girls High School Eldoret with a western woodwind solo, Kagema Primary School with a choral verse, KICD Choir with a mixed set piece for educational institution staff, Gobeharaka School presented an African folk dance. Mbale Boys, Kenyatta University, Kabarak University and the University of Nairobi among others also performed.