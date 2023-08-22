Little Friends, other National Music Festival winners to perform for President Ruto in Nakuru

Little Friends Academy Naivasha was the jewel in the crown of primary school English elocution after scooping trophies in various categories during the 95th Kenya National Music Festival Finalist Concert at Nakuru High School on August 22, 2023.

The school won in the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD), Communications Authority and Posta Kenya categories. Their pieces were written by newly appointed magistrate Casmir Obiero and coached by Omondi Nyaranga, Amos Baraza and Eric Kariuki Gichuki.

The learners attributed their victory, with a high score of 94 per cent, to God's grace and endless practice.

KICD Chief Executive Officer Charles Ong'ondo, who was present during the performance, said: "We witnessed immense talent that easily brought out the theme of better citizenship."

Other winners in the KICD category were Precious Blood Riruta with the poem The Bridge.

The best Early Childhood Development institution in the Elocution category was Kitengela International School under the leadership of Ms Elizabeth Gati. They won with their choral verse Pretty Pet Samantha. The school also assisted the Chief Guest, the Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Mr Belio Kipsang, in a tree planting exercise.

Keriko Primary School presented Funza, written by Samuel Mwaniki, on countering terrorism in the classroom. They also came first at the national level in other categories such as Kiswahili verse sponsored by Brooke East Africa.

Little Friends Academy Naivasha pupils and teachers celebrate after emerging as the overall winners in the primary schools English elocution during the 95th Kenya National Music Festival finalists concert at Nakuru High School on 22 August. Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

Some of the participants included Virginia Waigomo, Mary Muthoni and Jane Wambui. Jacinta Thuku, the headmistress of the school, was delighted with the win. This is the second time the school has shone at the national level.

The winners are expected to perform at the State House Concert hosted by President William Ruto at State Lodge Nakuru today.

At Tuesday's finalists' concert, Murang'a's Kiaguthu Boys performed a riveting poem entitled My Little Sister Liza.

In the poem, written and directed by former teacher John Muchwe, a teenage boy offers advice to his younger sister on how to navigate the turbulent teenage years. The audience was moved to tears as the Form Four boy, who is also a peer counsellor, prepares his sister for what is to come.

The poem cleverly uses euphemisms to explain the various sexual changes the girl will go through, including some of her "districts" becoming bigger than her teachers, and warns that dancing should never be "the vertical expression of a horizontal intention".

According to Mr Muchwe, the poem was ranked first and received the highest score in the English verse category of 93 per cent.

Bunyore Girls were the overall winner in the secondary school choral verse. One of their outstanding pieces was Our Ode To You, which was written and directed by the school’s principal Judith Agade. It was a dedication to the School Equipment Production Unit for their continued support of the curriculum.