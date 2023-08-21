Kenyatta University wins highest number of trophies at festival

Kenyatta University won the most trophies at the just-concluded Kenya National Music Festival in Nyeri.

Carrying more than 20 trophies they won, the university students brought Nyeri town to a standstill as they celebrated their success at the end of the ten-day event held at the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology.

The winners will perform at the 95th edition of the Kenya Music Festival Finalist Concert at Nakuru High School on 22 August at 8am.

From zilizopendwa to set pieces, solo performances to advanced choirs, Kenyatta University has demonstrated its prowess at national festivals.

"We are very happy to have achieved this feat and we commend the students, teachers and the university administration for their crucial and sustained support," said Sylvester Otieno, one of the institution's specialist musicologists.

Mr Otieno, popularly known as Shujaa, has been consistent and is credited with establishing the new Kenya Music Festival class that is increasingly changing the terrain of the festival.

The festival's theme, Nurturing Talents and Innovation for National Development, attracted over 130,000 participants.

Olympic High School presents Vulindlela by Brenda Fassie during the Kenya National Music Festival at Dedan Kimathi University on 20 August 2023. Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

Mount Kenya University won the Choral Verse with the theme of Fighting Terrorism.

The choral verse, entitled The Worm, will be performed at the Gala Concert at Nakuru High School on Tuesday.

The verse urges Kenyans to work together to fight terrorism.

Mr William Luta, Head of Sports and Creative Arts, says: "As a university, we are delighted to be given the opportunity to perform at the gala, we thank the students who have worked tirelessly for this performance".

"Mount Kenya University will support the students with all available resources to ensure that their talents are showcased," he added.

Kabarak University enthralled the audience with a performance of African songs written by their music lecturer, Fred Wekesa.

Other universities that participated in the festival included St Pauls University, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology and the hosts, Dedan Kimathi University.

In the secondary school category, Mbale High School won the coveted Zilizopendwa Rest of Africa category.

Mbale High School students present a Zilizopedwa song during the Kenya National Music Festival at Dedan Kimathi University on August 20, 2023. Photo credit: Anthony Njagi | Nation Media Group

They performed the song Tobali Nangai by Franca Luambo Makiadi. The song will be performed at the gala performances at Nakuru High School.

The Pumwani Boys High School band also performed well with their Zilizopendwa with Band Accompaniment. Their song

"Andrada", an arrangement by Andrew Tumbo, scored 93 per cent.

The choreography was done by Henry Wanjala with much input from pupil Moses Achero. Pumwani Boys High School came second to Alliance High School in the Set Piece category.

Pumwani Boys High School headmaster Richard Mwangi said. "The competition was very tough and we are grateful to have emerged victorious."