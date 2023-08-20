Bunyore Girls best in elocution, Alliance High tops in boys' set piece

Bunyore Girls from Western Region emerged as winners of all the special compositions sponsored by Amref during the 95th Kenya National Music Festival at Dedan Kimathi University on August 20, 2023.

The piece, which focused on the fight against tuberculosis, was composed and directed by Principal Judith Agade.

Bunyore Girls from Western Region emerged as the overall winners in choral verses during the Kenya National Music Festival at Dedan Kimathi University on August 18, 2023.

The poem entitled "Grim Reaper" educates the public about the disease, its symptoms and its impact on society. It says that TB has a cure.

They were followed by St Cecilia Misikhu, also from Western Region, who presented a Kiswahili choral verse sponsored by Uraia.

Alliance High School emerged as the best school choir in the boys' category. The school also won in nine other categories.

Alliance High School students celebrate after emerging as the best boys choir and brass choir ensemble during the Kenya National Music Festival at Dedan Kimathi University on August 20, 2023.

The band also came top in the brass ensemble category and has been invited to the gala to be held at Nakuru High School on Tuesday.

They have so far won six trophies in different categories.

Meanwhile, this year's Kenya National Music Festival Gala (Finalists Concert) and State Concert have been moved from Nyeri to Nakuru County.