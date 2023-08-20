Bunyore Girls best in elocution, Alliance High tops in boys' set piece
Bunyore Girls from Western Region emerged as winners of all the special compositions sponsored by Amref during the 95th Kenya National Music Festival at Dedan Kimathi University on August 20, 2023.
The piece, which focused on the fight against tuberculosis, was composed and directed by Principal Judith Agade.
The poem entitled "Grim Reaper" educates the public about the disease, its symptoms and its impact on society. It says that TB has a cure.
They were followed by St Cecilia Misikhu, also from Western Region, who presented a Kiswahili choral verse sponsored by Uraia.
Alliance High School emerged as the best school choir in the boys' category. The school also won in nine other categories.
They emerged as the best school choir in the boys' category. The school, along with nine other teams, will represent the country at the East African Music Festivals.
The band also came top in the brass ensemble category and has been invited to the gala to be held at Nakuru High School on Tuesday.
They have so far won six trophies in different categories.
Meanwhile, this year's Kenya National Music Festival Gala (Finalists Concert) and State Concert have been moved from Nyeri to Nakuru County.
The Gala will be held at Nakuru High School on August 22, 2023, from 9am while the State Concert will be held at State Lodge Nakuru on August 23, 2023.