Mount Kenya University tops at National music festival

Mount Kenya University emerged victorious as the 95th edition of the Kenya National Music Festival entered its eighth day on Friday (August 18) at Dedan Kimathi University.

MKU was represented by its main campus in Thika and Nakuru, Nairobi and Parklands campuses. MKU's Parklands campus presented the winning choral verse entitled Traverse, which encourages Kenyans to travel across the country and promote local tourism.

MKU's main campus in Thika also won a top prize with a choral verse entitled The Worm. The verse talks about the effects of terrorism. It urges Kenyans to work together in the fight against terrorism.

Nakuru Campus' Swahili choral verse entitled Tovuti also won a top prize. It encourages the public on the importance of discipline and good use of the internet. The MKU Nairobi campus won six choral verses, beating competitors from public and private universities.

Other exemplary performances came from Kenyatta University who won the Meru Dance followed by MKU Meru Campus.

St Paul's University also won a choral verse, followed by MKU and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Over the weekend, the focus will shift to choir, arranged songs and brass band classes. Fierce competition is expected from Kenyatta University Main Campus, Mount Kenya University, University of Nairobi and Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology.

Secondary schools also performed on Friday, with Lenana School presenting a patriotic song entitled "Sisi twawauliza nani ataijenga nchi yetu ya Kenya" (We wonder who will build Kenya). This special composition sponsored by KICD encourages Kenyans to be true patriots.

Other schools that performed well were Koilel High School, Kabarnet Boys, Karima Girls, Mwiruti Girls and Mama Ngina High School.

The songs were written by Chief Principal William K. Kemei. The boys came second in the Zilizopendwa with live instruments category.

In this category, performers are expected to sing and play instruments.

Pumwani Secondary emerged as the winners while Chavakali Secondary School came third.Other schools that presented items in this category include Machakos Boys and Girl's, Alliance High School and Booker Academy among others.

The popular class was started by Mr Joseph Muyale with Pumwani Boys,