Maranda High School band steals the show at Kenya National Music Festivals

In a remarkable display of talent and dedication, the Maranda School Brass Ensemble stole the show at the 95th Kenya National Music Festival with their sterling performance on Thursday (August 17).

The ensemble, known by their code name "917j", showcased their musical prowess with a riveting rendition of "March-Southdown" composed by Captain RV Steadman Allen.

The performance was nothing short of spectacular, with at least 16 skilled players working in harmony to bring the piece to life. The audience was treated to a masterful execution of intricate melodies and synchronised harmonies, leaving a lasting impression that resonated throughout the event.

Habert Odhiambo, a proud patron of the ensemble, expressed his admiration for the team's unwavering commitment and determination. He attributed their success not only to their musical talents, but also to the unwavering support of Principal Dr Namachanja.

Dr Namachanja's substantial investment in both instruments and training played a pivotal role in enabling the ensemble to reach such heights of excellence.

The Maranda School Brass Ensemble's remarkable performance is a testament to the power of dedication, teamwork and artistic expression.

As they continue to hone their craft, their achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring musicians and a source of pride for their school and community.

Brass members include Joseph Hansel - Trumpet

Emanuel Band - Alto Saxophone

Joel Ochieng - Trombone

Ndolo Williams - percussionist

Victor Mlewa - Baritone