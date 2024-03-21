Vinita Otieno

'I survived paralysis, burning bus, miscarriages to build a thriving gym business'

Vinita Otieno, during an interview in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Bella Osako | Nation Media Group

By  James Rogoi

What you need to know:

  • Vinita has overcome immense tragedy, starting with her premature birth.
  • She has also dealt with the repetitive heartbreak of several miscarriages.

