Ridding rivers of plastics

Samuel Njihia

Samuel Njihia uses a plastic waste capture machine in Kariobangi, Nairobi County, on July 8, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • According to the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) National Solid Waste Management Strategy, 2014, Nairobi produces an average of 2,400 tonnes of waste per day, 30 per cent of which is plastic.

It is mid-morning in Kiambea slum within Kariobangi, Nairobi. There is an overwhelming stench of a mixture of sewage and garbage from the Nairobi River, which runs through part of the informal settlement carrying plastic waste towards a wire mesh barrier.

