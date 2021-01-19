You can help save the world from the plastics chokehold

A fortnight ago, NatGeo (the National Geographic TV channel) was airing a documentary on how plastics are fast filling up our water bodies and snuffing out aquatic life.

In the documentary, thousands of desperate seals, penguins, walruses, octopuses and various types of fish could be seen struggling to untangle themselves from webs of plastics around their bodies—the majority without success. Some had succumbed and were rotting after being choked in the tight grip of unforgiving plastics. It hit me that the lives of the poor sea creatures would have been saved by the simple act of recycling.

What many of forget is that non-biodegradable plastics, like the ones many of us use, take thousands of years to decompose. As a result, our environment, is today suffocated by plastics. This pollution not only poses a danger to the lives of sea creatures, but to humans and other land creatures as well.

You and I are the solution to this looming environmental disaster and it starts with the simple act of changing our behaviours. It is as simple as recycling.

By ensuring that the plastic material is reused instead of being thrown away, we will save many lives. And our government should make this requirement mandatory to improve compliance. Imagine hearing that the number of sea creatures have doubled 10 years from today due to mandatory recycling?

Picture the feeling on realising that you played a part in ensuring that plastic pollution has greatly reduced? Now, stop imagining and picturing and start playing your part in saving our planet. Start by cutting down the use of plastics. In case you must use, ensure it is well disposed of and recycled.

You can take this a step further and launch campaigns to collect and recycle plastics in your neighbourhood.

Additionally, consider educating your family, friends and neighbours on this noble cause.

See you on the other side of plastic-free lakes, rivers, farms and streets.

