Court orders NMS, Nema to close Dandora dumpsite

By  Sam Kiplagat

  • Justice Kossy Bor directed Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) and environment watchdog Nema to establish a new dumpsite and ensure the new landfill is environmentally friendly.

The Environment and Land Court yesterday ordered the Dandora dumpsite closed within six months and the government to develop a plan for cleaning up the Nairobi and Athi rivers.

