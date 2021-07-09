Uhuru promises cleaner River Athi in Ukambani visit

Uhuru Ukambani

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Cabinet Secretary for Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Sicily Kariuki (centre) alongside other officials during an inspection tour of Thwake Dam in Makueni County, which is currently under construction, on July 9, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Pius Maundu  &  Steve Otieno

What you need to know:

  • The latest Auditor-General’s report states that the water entering Thwake dam is not safe as it was drawn from Athi River, which gets most of its water from the polluted Nairobi River.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged that his government will clean River Athi, which is heavily polluted mainly by open sewers and unscrupulous factories in Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos and Nairobi counties.

