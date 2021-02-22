Call for ban on plastic bottles as oceans choke on pollution

Plastic can take decades to thousands of years to degrade.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Plastics can carry micro-organisms that can cause diseases among the aquatic animals.
  • Two years ago, Kenya introduced the ban on manufacture and importation of plastics bags to protect the environment.
  • Several other African countries have outlawed plastic carrier bags, including Rwanda, Mauritania and Eritrea.

Ban plastic bottles to save people and aquatic life , researchers have told the government.

