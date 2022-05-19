Pregnancy complications you should know about

For some women, pregnancy is fraught with complications. By learning about potential pregnancy problems, you are better prepared in case they occur. Always consult your doctor if you have any concerns.

Gestational diabetes

Gestational diabetes is a type of diabetes that occurs during pregnancy. It is caused by the hormones produced during pregnancy which make it difficult for the body to process insulin.

This can lead to high blood sugar levels which cause several pregnancy complications. If not controlled, gestational diabetes can lead to premature birth, high birth weight, and breathing difficulties for the baby.

It can also increase the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

However, gestational diabetes can be controlled through diet and exercise. By maintaining a healthy lifestyle, women with gestational diabetes can minimize their risk of developing serious complications.

Preeclampsia

Preeclampsia is a pregnancy complication that occurs when the mother-to-be develops elevated blood pressure and protein in her urine. While the exact cause of preeclampsia is unknown, it is thought to be related to problems with blood circulation in the placenta. Preeclampsia is experienced after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Symptoms of preeclampsia include severe headaches, blurred vision, shortness of breath, and upper abdominal pain.

If left untreated, preeclampsia can lead to serious complications for both mother and child, including premature birth, and death.

If you are pregnant and experience any of these symptoms, seek medical attention immediately. With proper monitoring, many women with preeclampsia have healthy pregnancies and healthy babies.

High blood pressure

While most people associate high blood pressure with old age, the condition can actually affect people of all ages. High blood pressure is particularly dangerous for pregnant women, leading to complications such as preeclampsia and premature delivery.

In addition, high blood pressure can damage the lining of blood vessels, making them more susceptible to rupture. This can lead to serious health problems like heart attack and stroke. High blood pressure is often called the "silent killer" because it usually has no symptoms.

Because of the potentially severe consequences of high blood pressure, it is important to get check-ups regularly and monitors your blood pressure.

If you are diagnosed with high blood pressure, there are a number of treatments that can help lower your blood pressure and reduce your risk of health problems.

Eating healthily, maintaining a healthy weight, and exercising regularly can keep your blood pressure under control.

Miscarriages

A miscarriage is the loss of a pregnancy before the 20th week. Most miscarriages happen in the early stages of pregnancy.

There are various causes of miscarrying, but some of the most common include maternal age, hormone imbalances, infections, exposure to harmful substances, or uterine defects.

In some cases, a woman may miscarry due to underlying health conditions.

Miscarriages can be devastating, both emotionally and physically. In addition to the grief and sense of loss that comes with any pregnancy loss, women who miscarry may also experience physical complications, such as hemorrhaging and infection.

Miscarriages can also take a toll on a woman's mental health, causing anxiety, depression, and even post-traumatic stress disorder. Therefore, it is advisable to seek professional help and support from family and friends if you experience a miscarriage.

Infections

Pregnant women are especially susceptible to infections, as their immune systems are suppressed during pregnancy. This can make it difficult for the body to fight off infection and can lead to serious health complications for both mother and child.

The most common infections during pregnancy include urinary tract infections and sexually transmitted infections.

Urinary tract infections are caused by bacteria in the urinary tract.