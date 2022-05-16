How to reduce your chances of getting hypertension

There are many risk factors that can cause hypertension. They include physical inactivity, fatty diets, stress and genetics. Obesity and medical conditions like diabetes can also lead to hypertension. Notably, some women experience gestational hypertension when pregnant.

Looking at most of these risk factors, they are intertwined with our lifestyles; meaning that for you to prevent hypertension, you must choose to lead a healthy lifestyle.

But nowadays people have narrowed healthy living to just diet and physical exercise yet other factors like mental health, sexual health, spirituality, environment, and life hurdles like grief contribute greatly to a healthy lifestyle.

As a practising naturopathic (system that uses natural remedies to help the body heal itself) health coach, I have seen first-hand the joys and rewards of choosing an overall healthy lifestyle in the prevention and management of hypertension.

Up and above the maintenance of healthy weight, one must purposely choose to pursue a healthy and peaceful state of mind, keep the body and mind active and minimise the intake of sodium in our diet as it plays a role in hardening the blood vessels.

Also, reduce alcohol and tobacco intake. For pregnant women, I urge them to frequently get their blood pressure checked to avoid severe gestational hypertension. In case it happens, it will be easier to notice with frequent check-ups. Those with a family history of hypertension must purpose to live a healthy lifestyle to reduce the chances of getting sick.

The good news is that one can manage hypertension and live a normal life even after diagnosis. You need to be very cautious about the above-mentioned risk factors and know the triggers that make your blood pressure hike.

When you know your triggers, you are able to manage the condition. Some triggers are intense emotions, stress, obesity, eating too much salt, lack of physical exercise and eating fatty foods. For the elderly, it’s important to help them manage a healthy lifestyle as high blood pressure is common among older adults.

Ensure that their blood is regularly monitored, they are eating a healthy diet and taking medication as prescribed if they already have the condition.