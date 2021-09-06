Pregnancy after a miscarriage: How to cope and thrive
What you need to know:
- After a miscarriage, you may experience emotional turmoil and physical pain that must be dealt with in order to heal properly.
- When you are pregnant again after a miscarriage, it's important to be mindful of your mental health and physical wellbeing
When you get pregnant after a miscarriage, it is normal to worry about having yet another miscarriage.
However, there are ways to cope with your fears and heal mentally from a miscarriage and go through pregnancy again.
Here are some coping strategies
Do not blame yourself
It's not your fault that you miscarried. No matter how awful it was, don't let the miscarriage define your life. Eventually, you will move on. And while you wait to completely heal, take care of yourself as much as possible because how you feel is important.
Schedule checkups with your OB/GYN
It's important to have regular checkups with your doctor to ensure you are taking the right steps to establish a healthy pregnancy. Make sure that any possible health issues are investigated before and during the pregnancy period.
Engage your partner
If you're in a relationship, talk with your partner about the miscarriage. They are likely also dealing with guilt and hurt. Have open conversations with them and let them know how they can help you in the healing process. If as a couple you are not able to fully deal with everything on your own, you can opt to share with someone you both trust. This could be a close friend, a relative, a mentor, or a professional therapist.
Join a support group
Find a support group to connect with other moms who have had miscarriages. Connecting with other people who have gone through an experience similar to yours and triumphed can be a source of comfort and courage. If you have people or family around you who have experienced a miscarriage, you can also lean on each other for support.
Avoid being alone
Spend time with family and friends. You can also make a list of people to call or text when you need someone. This is not always easy but it's important that your support system is close by to help soothe any anxiety or negative feelings you may experience.
Avoid negative thoughts
Having positive thoughts is not always easy during difficult times. Do not be hard on yourself. Grieving takes time. However, try to also focus on what's good in the world.
Find ways of coping that are helpful for you and your mental health
Figure out how to be creative and get back to your life again. Pick up a hobby such as reading a great book in which you can lose yourself for hours at a time. Take care of your physical health too. A healthy balance between exercise and rest will help ward off depression. Spend at least 30 minutes every day in some form of physical activity. Walking, for instance, is a great way to keep fit without straining your body.
In conclusion, when you are pregnant again after a miscarriage, it's important to be mindful of your mental health and physical wellbeing. Make regular doctor visits and follow the necessary steps to make sure that your pregnancy is healthy.