Pregnancy after a miscarriage: How to cope and thrive

When you get pregnant after a miscarriage, it is normal to worry about having yet another miscarriage.

However, there are ways to cope with your fears and heal mentally from a miscarriage and go through pregnancy again.

Here are some coping strategies

Do not blame yourself

It's not your fault that you miscarried. No matter how awful it was, don't let the miscarriage define your life. Eventually, you will move on. And while you wait to completely heal, take care of yourself as much as possible because how you feel is important.

Schedule checkups with your OB/GYN

It's important to have regular checkups with your doctor to ensure you are taking the right steps to establish a healthy pregnancy. Make sure that any possible health issues are investigated before and during the pregnancy period.

Engage your partner

If you're in a relationship, talk with your partner about the miscarriage. They are likely also dealing with guilt and hurt. Have open conversations with them and let them know how they can help you in the healing process. If as a couple you are not able to fully deal with everything on your own, you can opt to share with someone you both trust. This could be a close friend, a relative, a mentor, or a professional therapist.

Join a support group

Find a support group to connect with other moms who have had miscarriages. Connecting with other people who have gone through an experience similar to yours and triumphed can be a source of comfort and courage. If you have people or family around you who have experienced a miscarriage, you can also lean on each other for support.

Avoid being alone

Spend time with family and friends. You can also make a list of people to call or text when you need someone. This is not always easy but it's important that your support system is close by to help soothe any anxiety or negative feelings you may experience.

Avoid negative thoughts

Having positive thoughts is not always easy during difficult times. Do not be hard on yourself. Grieving takes time. However, try to also focus on what's good in the world.

Find ways of coping that are helpful for you and your mental health

Figure out how to be creative and get back to your life again. Pick up a hobby such as reading a great book in which you can lose yourself for hours at a time. Take care of your physical health too. A healthy balance between exercise and rest will help ward off depression. Spend at least 30 minutes every day in some form of physical activity. Walking, for instance, is a great way to keep fit without straining your body.