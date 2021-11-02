Breaking News: Ministry orders half-term break after wave of student unrest

Unhealthy relationships: Breaking free from the grip of a narcissist

A narcissist will not give up after you have broken up with him and refused all attempts to make up.

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Having invested a great emotional expenditure in the relationship, you may be slow at calling it quits.
  • Even where your narcissistic partner wants to change, you must not endure the same abuse over and over.
  • When you examine your relationship and decide that leaving is the best option, be courageous enough to end the relationship without remorse or second thoughts.
  • Do not make empty threats. If you say you’re leaving, leave.

He was the perfect gentleman when you started dating. But as your relationship progressed, he became toxic and overwhelmingly self-centered. He made you feel dominated, manipulated, unwanted, and unappreciated. Your daily interaction, relations, and intimacy revolved turned into praise concerts exalting how great he is. Now, months or years down the line, your relationship has become abusive. But you find it hard to leave because you love him or because there are factors such as children and finances that have you tethered to him. And so you console yourself that he will get better. Or that you are not the only one in such a bad and abusive relationship.

