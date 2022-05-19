5 Effective remedies for itchy skin

If you are dealing with an itchy rash, do not suffer in silence.

There are a number of home remedies that can provide relief. With a bit of trial and error, you are sure to find one that works for you. For example, Aloe Vera gel is known for its soothing properties, and oatmeal can help relieve itchiness and dryness.

Major causes of itchy skin

Itchy skin is a widespread problem that can be caused by various factors. Your skin type is a major culprit. Dry skin can cause the skin to become cracked and irritated.

Allergies are another common cause of itchy skin. They can lead to inflammation and swelling. In addition, insect bites and stings can cause itchiness as the body reacts to foreign substances. In some cases, itchy skin may signify a more serious condition, such as eczema or psoriasis.

If the itchiness is accompanied by other symptoms, such as rash or redness, it is important to see a doctor to rule out underlying medical conditions.

Remedies for itchy skin

Itchy skin can be a nuisance. It can also be challenging to resist the urge to scratch. Unfortunately, scratching can further irritate the skin and lead to inflammation.

While there are many over-the-counter itch creams available, there are also a number of home remedies that can provide relief. Here are seven effective ways to soothe itchy skin:

Cold compress

Applying a cold compress to the affected area can reduce swelling and inflammation. Additionally, it can provide numbing relief from the itchiness. You can make a cold compress by wrapping ice in a cloth or using a bag of frozen vegetables.

Cooling your body lotions and cream in the fridge for a short time before use can also help.

Oatmeal bath

Oatmeal has long been touted as a helpful remedy for itchy skin. This is because oatmeal contains compounds with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

When applied to the skin, oatmeal can help to soothe irritation and relieve itchiness. To prepare an oatmeal bath, simply add one cup of oats to a warm bathtub and soak for 10-15 minutes.

For best results, use colloidal oats, which are more finely ground than regular oats. You can find colloidal oats at health food stores or online.

You can also find oatmeal products, such as soaps, lotions, and creams. These can be helpful for people who suffer from chronic itchiness or have susceptible skin.

Moisturising the skin

Dry skin is a common cause of itchiness. It can lead to cracking and irritation. Moisturising the skin can prevent dryness and keep the skin hydrated. This, in turn, can help to reduce itchiness.

When choosing a moisturiser, look for one that is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic. These products are less likely to irritate. Apply the moisturiser to damp skin, as this will help to lock in moisture.

If you have dry skin, try applying a hypoallergenic moisturiser to damp skin after bathing. This will lock in moisture and prevent the skin from becoming too dry.

Antihistamine

If your itchy skin is caused by an allergy, taking an over-the-counter antihistamine may be helpful. Antihistamines work by blocking the action of histamine, which causes swelling and inflammation. This can reduce the itchiness and redness associated with allergies.

There are many types of antihistamines available, speak with a doctor or pharmacist to find one that is right for you.

If you are not sure what you are allergic to, an allergy test can help identify the culprit.

Use of hydrocortisone cream