Eczema Diet Tips: What to eat and what to avoid

Eczema is a chronic skin condition characterised by red, itchy, dry skin patches. It can affect any part of the body.

This skin condition majorly affects kids, but adults are also not spared.

Symptoms of eczema include

red, itchy skin

dry, cracked skin

blistering or oozing

swelling of the skin

If you are struggling with eczema, you may be wondering what foods to eat and avoid. There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the best diet for eczema will vary from person to person. However, there are some general guidelines that can help you get started on the right track. The best eczema diet tips to follow are those that minimise flare-ups and make you feel your best.

Common triggers of eczema include

certain foods, such as eggs, nuts, and dairy products

irritants, such as soap, detergent, and perfume

stress

heat and humidity

weather changes

sweating

infections

Eczema in children

If you have a child who is struggling with eczema, avoid dairy products, eggs, peanuts, gluten, soy, and citrus fruits. It can be tricky to eliminate these foods from your child’s diet, but it is important to do your best to avoid them. Consider removing artificial colors, preservatives, and other additives from your child’s diet, as they can trigger eczema flare-ups.

Dietary tips for eczema flare-ups

While there is no cure for eczema, following a healthy diet and avoiding trigger foods can minimize flare-ups and improve your overall health.

Take note of allergens

Common food allergens include eggs, nuts, soy, wheat, and dairy products. If you are not sure which foods are triggering your eczema, keep a food diary for a few weeks. This will help you pinpoint any specific foods that may be causing problems.

Once you have identified your allergens, eliminate them from your diet as much as possible.

Aim to consume foods rich in anti-inflammatory nutrients

Good options include omega-3-rich fish, fruits and vegetables. Whole grains and proteins are also good choices. These foods reduce inflammation and keep your skin healthy.

Avoid sugary and refined foods

Sugary and refined foods can trigger eczema flare-ups. These foods include candy, cookies, cake, and white bread.

Increase vitamin intake

Vitamins are essential for keeping your skin healthy. Vitamins may aid in the reduction of eczema flare-ups, from C, which aids in skin healing, to E, which is an antioxidant.

One way to increase your vitamin intake is by taking a multivitamin supplement. However, you can also get vitamins from the foods you eat. Good sources of vitamins include fruits and vegetables.

Consider probiotics

Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that live in your gut. These bacteria can improve your overall health, including your skin health. Probiotics may also aid in the reduction of eczema flare-ups.

You can get probiotics from fermented foods, such as yogurt, kimchi and sauerkraut. You can also take probiotic supplements.

Adding probiotics to your diet can help to improve your overall health results.

Try gluten-free diet

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. Some people with eczema respond better to a gluten-free diet. If you feel like you may be sensitive to gluten, eliminate it from your diet for a few weeks and see if your symptoms improve.

Many foods are naturally gluten-free, including fruits, vegetables, meats, and dairy products. Gluten-free substitutes include cornstarch, brown rice and almond meal flour.