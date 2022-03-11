7 Surprising benefits of vitamin C serum on your skin

Vitamin C serum boosts collagen production in your skin.

Vitamin C serum boosts collagen production in your skin.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Vitamin C serum has a multitude of benefits for your skin.
  • It is an excellent way to protect the delicate layers of your body from UV damage and other environmental aggressors that can cause premature aging and irritation.
  • The antioxidants prevent damage from free radicals and promote healthy cell growth to keep your complexion looking radiant, smooth, and hydrated.

Vitamin C serum is a skincare product that has the vitamin C formula in it, and is an effective antioxidant that boosts the immune system, promotes healthy skin cells, and improves complexion.

Previous article

Struggling with ‘left-over’ feelings for an ex-lover? Here’s what you need to know
Next article

Getting rid of pimples: 5 easy tips

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.