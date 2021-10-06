The complete guide to understanding and managing asthma

Children who suffer developmental disabilities and developmental delays are at a higher risk of getting asthma.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The main symptoms of asthma include wheezing, coughing, tightness in the chest, and shortness of breath.
  • An expectant woman who is exposed to tobacco or an expectant woman who exposes her pregnancy to tobacco or extreme air pollution that can affect the development of the baby’s lungs.
  • According to the Centre for Disease Control, CDC, if a parent has asthma, their child will be three to six times more likely to develop asthma as well.

Asthma is ranked as a major non-communicable disease across the world. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2019, asthma affected an estimated 262 million people across the world and resulted in 461,000 deaths. In Kenya, it is estimated that about 4 million people could be living with asthma, with Nairobi and Eldoret recording the highest cases of asthma in children aged between 13 and 14 years. In 2018, a commission by the Ministry of Health listed asthma as the top priority non-communicable disease in Kenya. The WHO also ranks this condition as the most common chronic disease among children.

