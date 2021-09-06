Understanding childhood cancers: Preliminary notes

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Once cancer has been diagnosed, it's important for parents to seek help from a medical center that specialises in pediatric oncology such as the Kenyatta National Hospital or the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital. 
  • The cost of medicines for the management of childhood cancer is almost 40 percent of the treatment cost.
  • A child with leukemia may have a strong fever, fatigue, cough, and infections. Further symptoms may include quick and easy bleeding or bruising, frequent gasping for air, swelling of the abdomen, underarms, neck, and groin, seizures, poor appetite, body imbalance, rashes, and gum problems.

In February 2020, Brayden was diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, a condition in which the body stops producing enough new blood cells due to bone marrow damage. The consultant pediatrician, haematologist, and oncologist Dr. Nyambura Kariuki told Brayden’s parents that they would have to seek a bone marrow transplant outside the country because the procedure could not be done locally. For the next year, Brayden was in and out of Kenyatta National Hospital where he underwent red blood cell and platelets transfusion, as his parents struggled to raise funds.

Previous article

Dreading the day your child will ask about their biological dad? No need
Next article

I've raised my children as a single parent, now I want to get married

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.