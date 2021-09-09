Here are 4 common sleep disorders

Symptoms of insomnia are trouble falling asleep, waking up frequently during the night, or waking up too early in the morning.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Insomnia is linked to stress, anxiety, depression, or pain.
  • Sleep Apnea happens when breathing stops for short periods at night.
  • Narcolepsy affects the brain's ability to control the sleeping and wake up cycle.
  • Restless leg syndrome causes unpleasant sensations in your legs.

Many people regularly experience problems sleeping. One of the most common sleep disorders is insomnia, which is when someone cannot fall asleep or stay asleep. There are many reasons why this might happen: stress, anxiety, depression, and pain all can lead to sleeplessness. Other more severe sleep disorders include narcolepsy and restless leg syndrome.

