Everything you need to know about raising an epileptic child

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • A ketogenic diet could be recommended for your child.
  • Despite your child being epileptic, he still has the same capabilities and same level of intelligence as other children.
  • Acknowledge that the child will soon become a teenager and later an adult, and start nurturing independence in them.

When Marion began to have speech arrests, people mistook her inability to utter words for rudeness. Her mother, Sheila Mumbi says that she would talk to the seven-year-old girl and she would just stare back without answering. “Sometimes she silently stared at things. I did not know what was wrong with her but didn’t think it was serious,” says Sheila. Marion’s teacher also noticed that she was drooling and pouring saliva on herself. “This made me anxious and more observant. I noticed that she had speech arrests soon or immediately after waking up,” says Sheila a mother of three. Her pediatrician put her through a series of tests and was diagnosed with Benign Rolandic Epilepsy, one of the various types of epilepsy that affect children.

