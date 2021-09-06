Scoliosis: It is possible for your child to live a normal life

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • The spine or backbone of a child with scoliosis has normal curves when looked at from the side and appears straight when looked at from the front.
  • The most prevalent cause of scoliosis is hereditary.
  • Congenital Scoliosis is usually present at birth if the spine was poorly formed in the womb or if the C shape is present. It is more severe and needs aggressive treatment.

When she was born, Baby Gladys was the picture of good health. “She was full of joy and good health. She seemed eager to grow, and looked taller each day,” says her mother Silvia Wambau. However, at the age of two, Silvia began to notice something strange with the girl’s physical development. “Her spine was not developing normally. But I thought it wasn’t a big deal because each child develops differently.” Towards the age of three, her disability became more noticeable. “Her head was not centred directly above the pelvis and she was developing a hump on the back,” says Silvia.

