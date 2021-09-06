Understanding colic: Different cries, different pain

baby crying
By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

Sometimes, the baby’s cry can be persistent and irritating. The baby will keep you awake throughout the night, and get cranky. This could be a sign of colic

The joy of being around an infant is immeasurable. Their cooing and gurgling sounds will crack any stone-faced human.

