A parents' guide to managing teenager’s internet use

As a parent, you should stay informed about what your teenager is looking at online so that you can discuss with them the benefits and drawbacks of internet use.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Create a social media contract with them
  • Monitor their on social media sites
  • Set up parental control on the devices used to access social media
  • Research and discuss with them the benefits and drawbacks of specific sites
  • Teach your teen about cyberbullying and internet safety
Parents of teenagers have a lot on their plate. The internet has become one more thing to worry about.

