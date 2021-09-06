Social media vs. reality: What teenagers need to know

Social media platforms have both pros and cons
Photo credit: Social media platforms have both pros and cons

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Social media keeps teenagers updated on current events and technologies.
  • In addition, it provides them with up-to-date information about what's happening in their communities and around the world.

Social media provides teens with platforms to connect, share ideas, interests, and thoughts. However, there can be a dark side to social media if used in a way that attracts negative attention.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.