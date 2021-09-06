Road safety: Teach children the rules and lead by example

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • According to a Nation Newsplex investigation, one in every five people who die from road injuries in Kenya is aged below 20 years.
  • The National Transport and Safety Authority shows that child and teenage victims of road accidents make up to 21 percent of road carnage victims.
  • The World Health Organisation says that among children aged 5 to 9 years, road traffic injury is the fourth cause of death globally.

In August 2018, nine pupils from St Gabriel Primary School in Mwingi died when their school bus collided head-on with a lorry about two kilometres from Mwingi town. Thirty-two other pupils sustained serious injuries. In January 2021, 26 pupils from Kaaga Academy sustained multiple injuries after their school bus overturned. The driver failed to negotiate a sharp bend along the Kaaga bypass. The bus had 51 pupils on board. In March 2021, a speeding school van hit four pupils and killed one girl. The pupils from Nduma Primary School were walking home from school when the driver of the van from Ken Academy lost control and hit them.

Previous article

Monster of the new age? How to ensure your child’s safety online
Next article

Child safety when with pets: Preventing attacks and 4 things to do when attacked

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.