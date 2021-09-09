How to tell if your teen is using drugs

A NACADA report revealed that drugs are readily available in schools, canteens, bars, and shared by friends and school workers.
By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • There are a few signs you can look out for, which will indicate that your teen might have started taking drugs, alcohol or other substances.

Drugs are a huge problem among teenagers. It is estimated that by the time they graduate from high school, one in four teens has tried an illegal drug, and one in two have drank alcohol. This can be alarming to parents as it is hard to tell whether your teenager is into drug abuse, due to their secretive nature.

