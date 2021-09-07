5 things teenagers should know about drugs

drugs
By knowing what drugs are, how they are used, the effects on your body and brain, and legal ramifications, you can avoid addiction or help a friend make better decisions.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • By knowing what drugs are, how they are used, the effects on your body and brain, and legal ramifications, you can avoid addiction or help a friend make better decisions.

Growing up is tough. You have to learn how to balance your social life with school and find out who you are as a person. You also need to make so many decisions for yourself, which can be difficult if you're not sure what the right choices are. You are likely to fall for habits introduced by your peers such as drug abuse.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.