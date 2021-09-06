What teens can do to fight peer pressure

You may be tempted to try drugs or alcohol because your friends are doing it. The only way to avoid encountering bad peer pressure is by sticking with people who share the same values as you

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Be assertive and stick with friends who share the same values as you.
  • Do not feel like you must do anything just because someone else wants it or pressures you into doing it; make your own decisions.
  • Talk about the pressure you are going through to avoid teen depression, which is notorious.

When it comes to peer pressure, teenagers can be especially vulnerable. They may feel like they are being left out if they don't do what their friends want them to do. Unfortunately, peer pressure is not something that goes away with time, either.

