5 ways a teenager can build self-esteem

sad teenager
Learning how to boost your self-esteem will help you find a better sense of worth and value. It is the key to feeling good about yourself.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Have compassion for yourself
  • Find a hobby
  • Learn to say No
  • Affirm yourself
  • Surround yourself with positive people

Teens need to have a healthy self-image to succeed. If you are struggling with low self-esteem, it can be hard to focus on your studies and develop social skills. You need to have a good self-esteem as it can significantly impact your mental and physical health as well as success in future.

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.