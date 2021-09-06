Your child has learning difficulties? It could be dyslexia

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Dyslexia is a disorder that makes learning difficult.
  • Dyslexia is considered the most common learning disability in children and it persists throughout life. 
  • While heredity is a factor in some cases of dyslexia, the impairment is caused by the brain’s inability to translate images received from the eyes or ears into an understandable language.

Cleopatra Wambui is not different from her agemates. However, when you talk to her you realise she takes longer than usual to respond. Her speech is not fully developed and she finds it difficult to read books or any other written materials. According to her mother Margaret Gandi, Cleopatra's birth was normal but as she grew older, she drooled a lot and by the time she was eighteen months old, she was yet to utter a word. When she was first taken to the hospital, her mother was told to wait and observe because children develop and reach their childhood development milestones differently. But when there was no improvement, and she was taken to a specialist, Cleo was diagnosed with dyslexia. This diagnosis meant that she needed to be taught speech, attention, and motor skills.

