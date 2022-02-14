The best tips and tricks for smelling good all day

Are you self-conscious about how you smell? Many people struggle with their body odour, and how to stay fresh throughout the day. Here are a few tricks that will improve how you smell.

Stay hydrated

When you are dehydrated, your sweat smells more intense than it does when you are adequately hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially if you know you will be active or in a hot environment.

Consuming fruits and vegetables that are high in water content, like cucumbers and watermelon will help keep you hydrated and smelling good.

Use a deodorant

Deodorants work by trapping sweat and preventing it from mixing with the bacteria on your skin, which is what causes a bad smell. Choose a deodorant that fits your needs and is compatible with your body chemistry.

If you have sensitive skin, go for deodorants with natural ingredients.

If you experience excessive sweating, consider using an antiperspirant.

Antiperspirants work by blocking the pores and preventing sweat from escaping. This will help to reduce how much you sweat and in effect, your body odour.

Stay clean

Another crucial factor in avoiding bad body odour is keeping yourself clean, from your hair to your teeth. Shower regularly and use good soap or body wash.

Make sure you brush your teeth and tongue regularly. Bacteria can build up on your teeth and tongue over time, leading to bad breath. To freshen your breath further, use mouthwash. In addition, have sugar-free gums on hand to keep your mouth clean and smelling good.

If you have long hair, wash it regularly. Hair can trap sweat and oil, leading to an unpleasant smell.

You can use a dry shampoo to freshen your hair on days when you don't have time to wash it. Spray your hairbrush with a bit of perfume or body spray before brushing your hair. This will help to give you a pleasant scent all day long while protecting the hair.

Keep your clothes clean and fresh

Adding essential oils to your laundry detergent will give your clothes a lovely scent. This will not only make your clothes smell good, it will also keep them fresh and free from bacteria.

To keep your clothes, especially innerwear, smelling fresh all day long, add a few drops of your favourite essential oil to scented cotton balls and place them in your drawers.

Perfume will make you smell nice

A little spritz of your favourite scent can go a long way in making you smell good all day.

Choose a light, fresh scent that will complement your body chemistry.

To make it last all day, apply your perfume to pulse points, such as your wrists, neck, and behind your ears.