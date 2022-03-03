If you are planning a memorable first kiss, start here

It is not impossible that your first kiss can speed up to more passionate kissing.

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Before you go for a first kiss, you need to have gotten physical to some extent. This includes holding hands or touching.
  • You must brush your teeth appropriately, avoid consuming smelly food and use fresh breath mints.
  • It is the woman who decides if there is going to be a kiss or not. This means that the man will have to observe and interpret the subtle signs correctly.

When Google released the list of the most searched questions by Kenyans over the last fifteen years, few would have expected romance to dominate. The search results which were released in August 2021 showed that Kenyans online want to know ‘How to make love’ and ‘How to kiss’. This is not so farfetched. If you are going for a first date and there is a high chance of a kiss, you want it to be memorable.

