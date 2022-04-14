Step-by-step Brazilian Waxing guide

Brazilian waxing involves grooming and removing pubic hair from the front of the pubic bone, around the external genitals, between the upper thighs, and around the anus.

You can opt to remove all hair or leave your upper regions with a little shape made of remaining hair. The smooth, waxed part lasts for two to four weeks, making it a good option during holidays when you do not want to constantly reach for the razor for hair removal.

Waxing guide

Make sure your hair is at least a quarter-inch long. If it is longer than half-inch, you may want to trim it slightly so the wax can grip better.

Gently exfoliate with a heat-soaked washcloth a couple of days prior to prevent ingrown hairs.

Avoid tanning for at least 24 hours before the procedure because this can cause the skin to be more sensitive.

Stay hydrated. It is good for the skin and will help open up pores. You may want to avoid alcohol the night before and see if you can push coffee until afterward. Coffee and alcohol cause dehydration. Remember to empty your bladder before the wax session begins.

Put on free and baggy cotton underwear or loose-fittings bottoms while going for the procedure for maximum comfort.

Take an over-the-counter pain reliever around 40 minutes before to help reduce pain.

Arrive at least half an hour early for your waxing appointment, to check in and use the bathroom if necessary.

Mentally prepare yourself for the fact that someone will be all up in your business and its going to hurt.

When all is said and done, you are going to feel a bit uncomfortable until everything calms down in a day or two.

The entire process will take between 45 minutes and one hour, subject to how much hair you have and how much you want to get removed during your session.

The intensity of the pain will depend on your pain threshold.

The first time you get a Brazilian wax is the worst in terms of pain. The second appointment may feel drastically different.

Resist the desire to shave or remove any growth or rowdy hairs that pop up. This removal can increase the risk of ingrown hairs before your next waxing takes place.

Once the hair is at least a quarter-inch long, you can go in for another wax.

After waxing guide

Apply hydrocortisone cream or a cool compress in case of tenderness, redness, or discoloration.

Wear loose-fitting innerwear for at least two days.

Avoid vigorous activity, for example, intense workout class, and soaking in water. A shower is okay, but a bath might cause irritation.

Restrain from sexual activity for at least 24 hours to allow any micro-tears to heal before engaging in genital-to-genital contact.

Do not pick up the razor. Hair regrowth can happen if you do not use wax often. Shaving will reset the cycle, and you’ll be back to square one.

Avoid using regular lotion or artificially scented products on the pubic area. This will intensify irritation.

Benefits of waxing include

Eliminates dead skin cells from the top layer of skin, thus stimulating collagen production and improving the effectiveness of topical treatments

It is convenient. You can wax at home or a salon.

Waxing also gives better results than shaving.