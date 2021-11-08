Addiction to prescription medicine is as dangerous as drug abuse, learn more

Side effects of using stimulants include insomnia, dizziness, feeling high, restlessness, and anxiety.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Understanding how certain medications affect your thinking or behaviour will help you recognise abuse before any adverse effects occur.

  • The sooner someone gets professional help for their addiction, the better chance they have at getting back into a healthy lifestyle that does not involve abusing drugs.

Prescription drug abuse happens when a person uses prescription medication in ways that the doctor does not instruct. This can include taking more than one dose at a time, using medication for non-medical purposes like to get high, and sharing your medication with others. 

