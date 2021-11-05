The laptop does not belong on your laps

Injuries related to computer usage have become common, mainly caused by bad sitting posture.

Injuries related to computer usage have become common, mainly caused by bad sitting posture.

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • A simple desk, designed for your daily tasks and body size can protect you from the dangerous heat, and radiation from the laptop.

  • The best remedy is to minimize the amount of time you spent using the laptop. Your eyes, hands, and general health will thank you.

  • When the laptop is on the laps, the screen and keyboard are too low, forcing you to slouch.

We spent most of our waking time in front of the screen performing professional tasks, studying, playing games, or scrolling through social media.

Previous article

When your spouse dies by suicide: Finding healing and community
Next article

When sexual behaviour crosses over to sexual addiction

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.