When your spouse dies by suicide: Finding healing and community

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Avoid taking responsibility for your spouse’s death by suicide.
  • It will also take a long time before you can envision certain possibilities such as love and dating again.
  • If the immediate aftermath gets too tough, speak to a professional counselor.

If your spouse is suicidal, there is the unfortunate possibility that they might take their life despite your efforts to help them recover. It is also possible that your spouse may commit suicide way before you spot any tell-tale signs. Coping with the death by suicide of a loved one will take a heavy toll on you. However, there are certain steps you can take to ensure that you don’t lose yourself even as you mourn.

