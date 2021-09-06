Puberty in your house? Here’s a manual on adolescent changes in boys

Puberty can be both exciting and overwhelming
Photo credit: Puberty can be both exciting and overwhelming

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Puberty can be physical, mental, and emotional.
  • These changes will occur differently for each child, and some children experience the changes sooner than others.

Puberty in boys begins between the ages of 10 and 15 years on average, but it can happen earlier or later, depending on genetics and other factors. Besides physical changes, boys also experience emotional and mental developments.

