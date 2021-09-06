Changes you should make to your diet after 40

Dieting after 40 calls for deliberateness
Photo credit: Dieting after 40 calls for deliberateness

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Berries, carrots, red cabbage, beets, and kale are readily available, affordable, and rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants reduce the effect of oxidation in the body subsequently reducing the risk of cancers and heart diseases.

In your 20s, you can eat almost anything, hit the gym, and sweat out all the extra calories.

Previous article

Dating her in the face of depression
Next article

Help your partner shed postpartum weight with these tips

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.