Crafting a retirement plan: Bolts and nuts

Planning for retirement is crucial
By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Decide the age and type of lifestyle you want to lead once you retire.
  • If you are a professional, you can transfer your skills into a consultancy after retirement.

Peter Kiptanui did not survive three years post-retirement. Although he had been earning in job group N in the civil service, his retirement payout was a dismal Sh. 13,000 per month which was not enough to sustain the lifestyle he was used to. Life became expensive and he relocated to his rural home in Kapsabet where he became a herder. Weighed down by the loss of friends, income, and the change of lifestyle, Peter grew weary and old. He died in November 2019, two and half years after retirement.

