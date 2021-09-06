The other side of infertility coin

Infertility in men is a common challenge in relationships
Photo credit: Infertility in men is a common challenge in relationships

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • The blame of delayed childbirth or childlessness in a marriage is usually seen as the fault of the woman.
  • The reality is that male infertility is a big factor in childlessness.
  • At least 4.2 million Kenyans require medical assistance to conceive.

After marriage, relatives and neighbours usually begin to count days until a baby arrives. The expectation is that a baby will follow soon after a couple gets married. The reality is that sometimes the baby takes a long to come or does not come at all.

Previous article

Help your partner shed postpartum weight with these tips
Next article

Intimacy after your newborn arrives

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.