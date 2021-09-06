Intimacy after your newborn arrives

It is important for men to be supportive and wait until their partner is ready for intimacy. 

By  Simon Mburu

  • After delivery, your partner’s body will change. Some changes might be permanent.
  • Reproductive changes that could affect her attitude and desire for sex include episiotomy, vaginal dryness, soreness, pain, low libido, bleeding, loss of elasticity in vaginal tissue and thin vaginal tissue.

After childbirth, sex is probably the last thing on your partner’s mind. And for good reasons – she is physically exhausted and her emotions are unstable as she adjusts to the demands of new motherhood. The attention you used to get will also be taken by the baby.

